Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,266 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 47,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Manuka Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,963,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

