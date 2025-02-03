Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $149.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.09. The stock has a market cap of $268.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

