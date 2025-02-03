Spire Wealth Management Has $2.04 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $101.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

