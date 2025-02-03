Spire Wealth Management Has $3.21 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $6,403,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $437.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.