Spire Wealth Management Sells 309 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 68,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $164.34 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

