Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 158,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Star by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Star by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Star by 15.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 386,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Star by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Star by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Star Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,328. Star has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Star Company Profile

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter. Star had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 69.55%.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

