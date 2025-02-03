Stephen J. Schmidt Sells 14,928 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 14,928 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $206,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,076.40. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WSBF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $13.48. 60,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,071. The company has a market capitalization of $261.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.86.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 9.23%.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 90,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,554 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 33,305 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 223.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

