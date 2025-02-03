Sterling Manor Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $134.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $138.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

