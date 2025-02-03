Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,954 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 369,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,532,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $113.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

