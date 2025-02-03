Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $19.16 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 23.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,097 over the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $180.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.42 and its 200-day moving average is $233.86. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.51 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

