Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 149,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

UPS stock opened at $114.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

