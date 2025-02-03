Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $124.83 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

