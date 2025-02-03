Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $169.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.41. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.51 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

