Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 771 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $249.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $205.93 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

