Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.09 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

