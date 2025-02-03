Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 41.2% in January

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 106,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ SNAX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 231,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 6.91% of Stryve Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

