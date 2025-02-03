Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 158404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.04%.

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP A Davin Dambrosio sold 6,500 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,726.40. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Craig Palleschi sold 2,800 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $49,616.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,898 shares in the company, valued at $388,032.56. The trade was a 11.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,340,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

