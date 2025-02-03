Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

Sumitomo Chemical Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

