Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.
Sumitomo Chemical Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Sumitomo Chemical stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile
