Suncor Energy (SU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE SU opened at $37.50 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

