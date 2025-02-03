Suncor Energy (SU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Suncor Energy Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE SU opened at $37.50 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
