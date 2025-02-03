Sunesis Advisors LLC Sells 6,113 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sunesis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 47.5% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $78,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after buying an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after acquiring an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $298.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.86 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.