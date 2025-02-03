SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 277,300 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SuperCom Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SPCB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 194,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 0.07. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SuperCom from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.