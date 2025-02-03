Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

