Swedbank AB Buys 24,792 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,911 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 385.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,182.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 418,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,740.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,041,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,313.26. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,830 shares of company stock worth $1,614,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 3.9 %

RUN stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $537.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

