Swedbank AB Has $874,000 Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 222.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,880,000 after buying an additional 218,444 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 220,176 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $2,546,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $16,617,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a market cap of $948.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

