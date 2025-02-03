Swedbank AB Invests $1.64 Million in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,611,000. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth $472,000.

Get Everus alerts:

Everus Stock Performance

Shares of ECG opened at $68.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $760.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Everus will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Everus from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Everus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECG

About Everus

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.