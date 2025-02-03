SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $1,505,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 26.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

