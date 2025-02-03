SYM FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 428,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $199.26 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $159.19 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.85.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

