SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $111,000 Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 118.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Price Performance

NYSE:WIT opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.79.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.