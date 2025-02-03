SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $201,000 Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GTLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $193,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,570.03. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $167,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,903.54. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,283 shares of company stock worth $49,251,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Trading Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ GTLB opened at $72.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.38 and a beta of 0.57. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90.
GitLab Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
