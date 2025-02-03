SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $201,000 Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $193,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,570.03. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $167,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,903.54. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,283 shares of company stock worth $49,251,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $72.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.38 and a beta of 0.57. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.