SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $7,432,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 406.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $310.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.