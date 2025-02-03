SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $7,432,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 406.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
NYSE MOH opened at $310.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Molina Healthcare Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
