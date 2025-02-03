SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases New Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in HSBC by 40.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $52.50 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $188.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

