Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 534 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,449,000 after buying an additional 433,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,819,679,000 after purchasing an additional 205,954 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,253,952,000 after buying an additional 409,890 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $411.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.62. The firm has a market cap of $409.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

