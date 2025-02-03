Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.0 million-$267.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $265.1 million.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $85.05. 923,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,359. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $67.83 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,095.85. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

