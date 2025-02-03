Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,637,000 after purchasing an additional 119,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,005,000 after buying an additional 61,799 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after buying an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after acquiring an additional 335,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $525.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.26 and its 200-day moving average is $520.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

