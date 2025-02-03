Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TAK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $15.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

