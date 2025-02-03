Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:TAK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $15.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
