Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLN. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $221.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.85 and a 200-day moving average of $162.97. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.70. Talen Energy has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $258.03.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of Talen Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. This trade represents a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

