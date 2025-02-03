Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of TPR opened at $72.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,303 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

