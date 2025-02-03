Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Target by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Target by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Target stock opened at $137.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

