Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Increased by NavPoint Financial Inc.

NavPoint Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.5% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,801 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 9,940.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,458 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Target by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,795,000 after buying an additional 737,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $137.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.41.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

