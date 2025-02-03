TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TC Energy
Insider Buying and Selling
TC Energy Price Performance
TRP opened at C$65.49 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.83 and a 12-month high of C$70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.92.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.113 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.01%.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TC Energy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.