Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
Team stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. 5,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. Team has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.76 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
