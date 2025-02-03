Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Team alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Team

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

Team Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Team by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Team by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. 5,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. Team has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.76 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.