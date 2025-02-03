Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – January 31st

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Arista Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that operate in the telecommunications industry, providing services related to telecommunications such as phone, internet, and television services. These stocks are influenced by factors such as technological advancements, changes in consumer demand, and regulatory developments that affect the telecommunications sector. Investors may consider telecom stocks for their potential for dividends, growth, and diversification within their investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.41. 19,357,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,732,197. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.27 and a 200 day moving average of $181.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,020.46. 1,739,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,919. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,084.47 and a 200 day moving average of $952.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $210.21 billion, a PE ratio of 149.53, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. 6,234,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,228. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average of $98.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Recommended Stories