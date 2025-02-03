Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $9.03 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $79.73 million, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

About Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 146,541 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 944.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

