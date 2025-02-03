Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Territorial Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $9.03 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $79.73 million, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp
About Territorial Bancorp
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Territorial Bancorp
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.