Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 1.7% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

