The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 15.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $192.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.46. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $153.42 and a 12-month high of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

