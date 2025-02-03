The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners cut its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

