The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 376.5 days.
North West Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NNWWF remained flat at $32.89 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 812. North West has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91.
About North West
