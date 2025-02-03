The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 376.5 days.

North West Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NNWWF remained flat at $32.89 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 812. North West has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

