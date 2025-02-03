The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The OLB Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,596. The OLB Group has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.