The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
The OLB Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OLB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,596. The OLB Group has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.
The OLB Group Company Profile
