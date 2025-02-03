The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.17, for a total value of $243,643.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,829 shares in the company, valued at $102,759,534.93. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,210. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $200.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.