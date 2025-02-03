The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 369,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $113.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $204.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

